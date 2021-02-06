NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $16.19 Million Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6,347.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421,626 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.20% of VEREIT worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after buying an additional 8,105,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,811,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after buying an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after buying an additional 2,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after buying an additional 856,059 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

VER stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

