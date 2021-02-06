NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of -734.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

