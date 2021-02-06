NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4,309.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,134 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

