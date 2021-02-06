NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,353 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 581,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 227,569 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

