NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,970 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

