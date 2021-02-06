NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after buying an additional 758,571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,897,000 after acquiring an additional 580,640 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,677,000 after acquiring an additional 501,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after acquiring an additional 497,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $184.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.96.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

