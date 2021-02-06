NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 41,704 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 223.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 58.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after acquiring an additional 228,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,462. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.