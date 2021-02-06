NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 611.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 3,432.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 103,845 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 35.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 73.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $2,938,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $124.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

