NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,720 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

GIS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.