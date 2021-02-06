NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 105,332 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,332 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.22% of CubeSmart worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in CubeSmart by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,445,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CubeSmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in CubeSmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

