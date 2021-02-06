NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 14,694 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $377.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.70 and a 200 day moving average of $392.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.59 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.96.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

