NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,427 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

