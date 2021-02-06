NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 26,222 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,222 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock worth $11,350,645. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $87.04 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.