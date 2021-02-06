NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 675,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 675,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,255,000 after buying an additional 440,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,895,000 after buying an additional 761,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

