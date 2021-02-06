Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,577,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,401,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 638.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 66,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,992,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

