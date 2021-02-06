NoLimitCoin (NLC2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,337.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 72.9% higher against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $18,337.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,126,100 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

