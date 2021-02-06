NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Tops $4.17 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $12,135.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,111,356 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

