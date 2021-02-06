Nord Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $418,890.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $418,890.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00013385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00186622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00063718 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00230035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 643,464 coins.

