Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.05

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

NRDBY stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRDBY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.