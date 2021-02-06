Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Down 1.4%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 1,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

