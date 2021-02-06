Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $298.79 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $374.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.58.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

