NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.96

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.96 and traded as high as $13.25. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 473,454 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.96.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

