Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $111,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.2% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3,188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

