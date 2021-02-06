NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.27% of NorthWestern worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

