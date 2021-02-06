NortonLifeLock Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

