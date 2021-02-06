nOS 1-Day Volume Tops $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00182555 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00062729 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00078520 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00228154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045881 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.