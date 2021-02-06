Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.