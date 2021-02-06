NPCoin (NPC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $368.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $433,202.42 and approximately $368.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007197 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.