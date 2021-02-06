NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

