Nuco.cloud Tops 1-Day Volume of $157,769.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $157,769.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00180049 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062333 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00225039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

