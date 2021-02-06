Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 127,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 74.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.