Numeraire (NMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.73 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $33.92 or 0.00088118 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $151.67 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.22 or 0.01169561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.54 or 0.06391833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023095 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,471,242 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

