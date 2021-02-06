NuShares (NSR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $399.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $399.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009720 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,652,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,551,011 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.