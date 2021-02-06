NuShares (NSR) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $412.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010780 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,672,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,571,651 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

