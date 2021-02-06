Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $615,371.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,486.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

