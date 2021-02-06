NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NUVA traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $57.72. 704,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,383. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

