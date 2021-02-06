Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Shares Up 0.2%

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.04. 24,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 11,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

