NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,944.50.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,416. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,668.41 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,693.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,210.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4,111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

