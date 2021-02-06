Nxt (NXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

