O Dell Group LLC Acquires 3,059 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Dell Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.83. 5,498,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,051. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.56 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

