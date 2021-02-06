O Dell Group LLC Acquires 49,834 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC owned 1.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

FTXR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,959. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

