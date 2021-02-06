O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

