O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

