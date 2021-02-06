O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,671 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 47.2% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 9.7% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.52. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

