O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

