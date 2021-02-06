O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Intel by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 61,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Intel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 29,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Intel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 49,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 56.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.