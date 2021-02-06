O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

NYSE MSI opened at $182.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average is $162.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

