O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MC opened at $51.71 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

