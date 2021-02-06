O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $18.42 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

CSCO stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.