O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

